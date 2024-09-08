Scenic Announces New Culinary Voyage with Chef Bryan Voltaggio

Scenic announced the return of Chef Bryan Voltaggio for a new culinary-themed voyage as part of the brand’s “Tastes of Discovery” series.

Chef Voltaggio will join Scenic for an exclusive culinary voyage on July 15, 2025, aboard the Scenic Eclipse. This 11-day journey, “Circumnavigating Iceland and Crossing the Arctic Circle,” marks Chef Voltaggio’s fourth collaboration with Scenic, offering guests a chance to experience his blend of traditional and contemporary cuisine.

Ken Muskat, managing director of Scenic Group, said: “Chef Voltaggio’s previous sailings with Scenic were met with overwhelming enthusiasm, and we are thrilled to welcome him back for this extraordinary Arctic adventure. His ability to interact with our guests and share his enthusiasm for bringing innovative and memorable culinary experiences to the destinations we visit perfectly aligns with our commitment to offering our guests unique and luxurious experiences. We are confident that this upcoming voyage will be yet another unforgettable journey for our guests.”

Voltaggio added: “It’s always a thrill to return to Scenic and share my passion for cooking with guests who truly appreciate the art of fine dining. Teaming up with my fellow ‘Top Chef’ alum, Chef Tom Goetter, makes this experience even more special. We share a deep commitment to pushing culinary boundaries and delivering unforgettable dining experiences. This voyage is a unique opportunity for us to showcase our creativity in an environment that feels like home—where every meal is an adventure, and every dish tells a story.”

Guests can look forward to a variety of exclusive experiences onboard, including: