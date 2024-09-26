San Juan Cruise Port Appoints Clarivette Díaz General Manager

San Juan Cruise Port (SJCP) announced the appointment of Clarivette Díaz as its new general manager, effective November, according to a press release.

The announcement was made by Jan Fomferra, president of San Juan Cruise Port (SJCP) and chief financial officer of Global Ports Holding (GPH), during a ceremony at San Juan Cruise Port, led by Puerto Rico Governor Pedro R. Pierluisi. The event marked the launch of the first phase of SJCP’s $425 million Capital Improvement Program, aimed at repairing, modernizing and expanding the port’s infrastructure. Over the next two years, projects will include the rehabilitation of Pan American Piers I and II, repairs to Pier 4 and the reconditioning of the walkway between Piers 1 and 4.

Díaz, a Puerto Rican native with extensive experience in the maritime industry, will lead SJCP, the local subsidiary of GPH, which has operated the San Juan cruise piers since February under a Public-Private Partnership Agreement with the Government of Puerto Rico.

Fomferra said: “We’re very excited about what we have accomplished in Puerto Rico over the last seven years, from our initial unsolicited proposal to transform and modernize San Juan’s iconic cruise ship piers, to our participation in the Government’s competitive P3 process, to being awarded the concession, to completing the financial closing last February and all the permitting this summer…now we finally get to start construction to propel the San Juan Cruise Port to the next level. It has been an extremely rewarding process. Now we are delighted to add Clarivette to our team. Her experience and professionalism in Puerto Rico’s maritime transportation sector is very well known and we are sure that she will be an excellent leader to propel forward our agenda of making San Juan a world-class cruise port for the benefit of all Puerto Ricans.

“We would also like to thank Susana Gutiérrez for her extensive support during our search for a new general manager. Susana’s efforts, along with those of the rest of the team, were essential in ensuring the continuity of work as we approached the launch of the improvement projects we are announcing today.”

Mike Maura, Jr., regional director of GPH Americas, added: “Clarivette embodies everything we were looking for in a leader for SJCP. Her strong leadership background, maritime expertise, and industry ties will energize our efforts to position San Juan as a future-focused port. We believe that we need a Puerto Rican champion at the helm to maximize the true potential of SJCP, and Clarivette Diaz is that champion.”

“I am incredibly pleased to join the San Juan Cruise Port team and look forward to utilizing my deep understanding of the island’s unique dynamics to enhance the development of this project,” said Diaz. “As a Puerto Rican, I recognize the critical role that cruise tourism plays in the local economy and look forward to promoting and preserving our local cultural heritage here. I will ensure that we maintain our commitment to work closely with local companies, fostering long-term partnerships that strengthen the island’s economy, promote local talent, and ensure that both our business and the cruise industry thrive in a way that benefits the entire community.”