Royal Caribbean’s Serenade to Return to Tampa Two Days Late

Royal Caribbean International’s Serenade of the Seas will return to Tampa two days late due to Hurricane Helene.

Currently impacting the Gulf of Mexico region, the storm is expected to make landfall on Florida’s Big Bend on Tuesday evening as a Category 4 hurricane.

Offering a five-night cruise to the Western Caribbean, the Serenade of the Seas was originally scheduled to return to Tampa on Sept. 27, 2024.

“Due to the planned closure of the Port of Tampa and to stay clear of the hurricane, we’ll have to delay our return to our homeport,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement sent to guests onboard.

“We’ll now arrive in Tampa on Sunday, Sept. 29, and enjoy some extra sea days along the way. We’re terribly sorry for the last-minute change caused by the weather – your safety is our top priority,” the company added.

According to the statement, passengers who booked via Royal Caribbean’s Air2Sea Team will have their flights automatically adjusted.

Royal Caribbean is also covering air change fees for guests who booked their flights independently, with up to $200 refunds per person for domestic travel and up to $400 refunds per person for international travel.

To allow guests to update their travel plans, the company is also making phones available and providing a complimentary Wi-Fi voucher per stateroom.

Passengers who booked internet or beverage packages will be able to extend the services for reduced fares, the statement added.

“Please know, being onboard is one of the safest places because our ship can quickly move out of the way of any inclement weather,” Royal Caribbean said.

Carnival Cruise Line also extended cruises onboard two of its ships due to port closures related to Hurricane Helene.

Initially set to end their cruises on Sept. 26, the Carnival Paradise and the Carnival Elation are now returning to Tampa and Jacksonville, respectively, one day later.