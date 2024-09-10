Royal Caribbean Ship Returns to Miami After 274-Night World Cruise

The Serenade of the Seas returned to Miami today to wrap up Royal Caribbean International’s Ultimate World Cruise.

As the first-ever world cruise offered by the company, the 274-night journey sailed from the same port on Dec. 10, 2023.

Sailing to the Caribbean, South America, Asia, and the Mediterranean, the cruise was also the longest ever offered by Royal Caribbean International.

The itinerary featured visits to approximately 150 ports in roughly 60 countries across seven continents, including Antarctica.

Debuting in the company’s portfolio, the latter was one of the highlights of the cruise, with the Serenade offering scenic cruising around the Antarctic Peninsula in January.

Now ending in PortMiami, the fourth and final segment of the global journey sailed from Spain on July 10, 2024.

The 63-night itinerary sailed to several destinations on the European coast before crossing the Atlantic for North America, the Bahamas and Bermuda.

A total of 40 ports of call were visited during the segment, with overnight stays in Reykjavik and New York City, as well as Le Havre, a port near France’s capital city, Paris.

The itinerary was highlighted by ports of call in Morocco and Western Europe, as well as visits to various Norwegian Fjords, the Baltic Sea and Greenland.

The Serenade of the Seas started Royal Caribbean’s Ultimate World Cruise in Miami.

The first segment of the voyage sailed to South America and Antarctica before passing Cape Horn and sailing to destinations in Central America, the Mexican Riviera, the U.S. West Coast, Australia and the South Pacific.

The itinerary also included ports of call in Southeast Asia and the Far East before arriving in the Indian Ocean and Africa.

Marking Royal Caribbean’s debut in the region, the Serenade visited destinations in the Seychelles, Madagascar, South Africa, Namibia, Angola, Ghana and more.

The 2003-built ship then visited the Canary Islands before arriving in the Mediterranean for the cruise’s final segment.