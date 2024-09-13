Royal Caribbean Cancels Bookings Due to Lifeboat Damage

Royal Caribbean International is cancelling bookings for the upcoming cruise of the Rhapsody of the Seas due to damage to one of the vessel’s lifeboats.

According to a statement sent to guests, the issue is lowering the ship’s lifesaving capacity, which has led to the cancellations.

Sailing in the Southern Caribbean, the Rhapsody of the Seas is scheduled to depart from Puerto Rico for its next cruise on Sep. 15, 2024.

“On our previous sailing, there was damage to one of our tender boats, which also serves as a lifeboat,” Royal Caribbean said in the letter.

“This leaves the ship over capacity for the number of available lifeboat seats in the event of an emergency in our next sailing,” the company added, noting that it’s necessary to have a seat on a lifeboat for every guest onboard.

“Unfortunately, this means we’ll be unable to welcome you onboard,” Royal Caribbean said.

The company explained that affected guests will receive a full refund of the fare paid for the cancelled booking, as well as a credit for a new cruise.

“We know this is disappointing news and we’re terribly sorry for the impact on your vacation plans,” Royal Caribbean added.

The Future Cruise Credit (FCC) will be equivalent to 100 percent of the amount paid for the original cruise and must be redeemed by Sep. 13, 2025.

Royal Caribbean also promised to reimburse non-refundable, pre-purchased transportation fees incurred due to the cancellation, such as flight, train tickets, and/or rental car.

Passengers are asked to present receipts to be able to receive up to $200 per guest for domestic changes or $400 per guest for international changes.

The Rhapsody of the Seas is set to offer a seven-night cruise to Puerto Rico, St. Croix, St. Thomas, St. Kitts, St. Lucia and Barbados.