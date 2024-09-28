Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Announces 2025-26 Caribbean Itineraries

Evrima

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has revealed its 2025-26 winter and spring Caribbean itineraries, featuring the Evrima and Ilma.

Travelers can explore various Caribbean destinations, including some of the most popular islands. The newly released itineraries span 21 countries and 30 unique ports of call, offering 32 voyages from November 2025 through April 2026.

Reservations are now open for these sailings.

“The latest Caribbean itineraries for Evrima and Ilma underscore The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s dedication to curating enriching explorations of the world’s most picturesque destinations, offering extraordinary accommodations and personalized service, all set against the stunning backdrop of turquoise waters,” said Jim Murren, executive chairman and CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “The intimate size of our yachts provides access to secluded ports of call in the region and exclusive opportunities for authentic discovery that discerning luxury travelers are looking for.”

The company is introducing select three- and four-night escapes, alongside its typical five- to eight-night voyages.

These itineraries take guests to explore destinations such as Gustavia, St. Barts; Virgin Gorda, BVI; Canouan and Bequia in St. Vincent and the Grenadines; Soufriere, St. Lucia; St. John, USVI; and a new port of call, St. Thomas, USVI.

