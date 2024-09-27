Red Bull Athlete Tom Bridge Takes Leap Off Virgin Ship

British kitesurfer and Red Bull athlete Tom Bridge transformed the Resilient Lady from Virgin Voyages into a kitesurfing venue from deck 16, approximately 129 feet high.

As the Resilient Lady anchored in the waters of the Greek Isles, guests and crew witnessed Bridge’s daring jump on September 25.

“It was probably the most terrifying thing I’ve done with a kite,” said Bridge. “We’d been on the ship to recce three times and had lots of looks over the edge. And every time we’ve gone ‘Oh God, it’s high, isn’t it?’ Then, honestly, when I had the kite in my hands, and I put my feet in the straps, I didn’t look down. It was just ‘go.’ It just carried me, and next minute we’re on the water.”

“It surprised me just how long I stayed in the air – I wasn’t expecting to go that far,” Bridge noted, estimating he traveled downwind about 700 to 900 feet upon landing. “It was a brilliant experience; it feels amazing to have done it.”

Originally from Exmouth, Bridge has a deep-rooted family connection to kitesurfing and Virgin Group Founder Richard Branson. In 2013, Branson and hundreds of kitesurfers, including Tom and his family, set a Guinness World Record for the largest parade of kitesurfers completing a one-mile course. At that time, Tom was the youngest rider at just 12 years old.

Speaking about the challenge, Branson said, “You’ve got to be both incredibly skilled, and have a lot of nerve to attempt such a boost – what an amazing achievement! I love kitesurfing at my home on Necker Island, so Tom successfully jumping from deck 16 of Resilient Lady is an epic achievement.”