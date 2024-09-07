Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Quark Expeditions Launches New Tools For Travel Advisors

Ultramarine

Quark Expeditions has launched its Quote and Hold tool, enabling travel advisors to generate quotes in real-time, secure cabin space 24/7 and independently manage administrative tasks.

“Our commitment to innovation is driven by our desire to empower Travel Advisors with the tools they need to confidently and efficiently sell polar travel,” said Sebastian Canape, director of trade marketing at Quark Expeditions.

“The newly launched Quote and Hold tool will significantly enhance the advisor experience, allowing our advisors to deliver exceptional service with greater speed and precision than ever before.”

Travel Advisors can access the Quote and Hold tool by logging into the Partner Portal, where they can create quotes and place holds for clients independently, streamlining administrative tasks and enhancing service efficiency, the company said.

 

