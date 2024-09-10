PortMiami Receives $19.5M Grant for Berth 10 Upgrade

PortMiami has been awarded a $19.5 million grant from the Resilient Florida Program to construct an elevated Berth 10 bulkhead system.

The initiative supports Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s Climate Action Strategy and Future-Ready Economic Plan, aiming to protect the uplands from flooding and potential damage caused by rising sea levels, according to a press release.

“This funding from the Resilient Florida Program is a testament to our commitment to safeguarding Miami-Dade County’s future. We are taking a proactive approach to ensure that PortMiami remains a vital hub for international trade while also addressing the challenges posed by climate change and rising sea levels, which is critical to the ongoing function and growth of PortMiami,” said Mayor Levine Cava.

Funds from the Resilient Florida Program will be used to replace the current shoreline at Berth 10 with an elevated bulkhead, stormwater upgrades and an angled transition submerged toe wall. This project will safeguard critical infrastructure, including a bidirectional cargo roadway, cargo yard and electrical substation, from potential floodwater intrusion.