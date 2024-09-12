Port of San Diego to Install New Shore Power Outlet at B Street Cruise Terminal

The Port of San Diego is enhancing its environmental sustainability efforts by adding a new shore power outlet for vessels connecting to the electrical grid while at berth.

According to a statement, the Board of Port Commissioners awarded Universal Wiring Corp a $463,500 construction contract on September 10, 2024, to install the outlet. This upgrade will help improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions around San Diego Bay by enabling more cruise ships to use shore power instead of diesel engines. Construction is set to begin in October and is expected to be completed by early 2025.

“The Port of San Diego continues to put in action the work we committed to doing when we adopted the Maritime Clean Air Strategy in October 2021,” said Chairman Frank Urtasun, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. “The cruise industry injects hundreds of millions of dollars into our local economy and we will continue to modernize its operations as the technology becomes available in a responsible environmental fashion.”

The Port of San Diego’s latest investment in shore power supports its Maritime Clean Air Strategy (MCAS) by reducing pollutants like nitrogen oxide and diesel particulate matter and cutting greenhouse gas emissions. This initiative aligns with the Port’s goals for a healthier bay and compliance with California’s At-Berth Regulation.