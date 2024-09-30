Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Port of Osaka Gears Up for Busy Fall Season

Osaka Port

The Port of Osaka is gearing up for a busy cruise season this fall after the reopening of the Tempozan Passenger Terminal in May.

Since its reopening, the terminal has welcomed a range of cruise ships, including being the first port of call for the MSC Bellissima and the final port of call for the Diamond Princess.

Between October and December 2024, the port is scheduled to welcome ships almost daily, including the Silver Nova, Adora Magic City, Coral Princess, Norwegian Spirit, Viking Orion, Celebrity Millennium, MSC Bellissima, Noordam, and Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas and Spectrum of the Seas.

 

