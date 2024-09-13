Oceania’s Riviera to Make Alaska Debut in 2025

Oceania Cruises will debut the Riviera in Alaska in 2025, offering a series of itineraries from May through September.

Departing from Seattle, Vancouver, and Whittier, the voyages range from seven to 12 days and include ports like Homer, Sitka and Juneau. Travelers will experience Alaska’s culture and natural beauty through Native tribe visits, national park excursions and wildlife encounters. Each sailing will also feature an onboard naturalist providing expert insights into the region’s diverse wildlife, including whales, bears and seals.

“We’re thrilled to bring our 1,250-guest Riviera to Alaska for the very first time,” said Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises. “Our elegant, ultra-premium small-ship experience offers the perfect juxtaposition to Alaska’s outdoor adventures, and with Riviera being 30 to 50 percent smaller than other premium cruise lines sailing in the region, we’re able to bring our guests to lesser-known, more remote ports, for a true immersion into this fascinating destination.”

Guests can look forward to a variety of shore excursions, such as an Alaskan-style brunch in Juneau; an exclusive crabbing experience in Ketchikan; flightseeing over the Tongass National Forest; and a culinary adventure in Sitka.

Highlighted Alaska itineraries include:

The eight-day Alaska Reflections, sailing from Vancouver to Whittier, visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Hoonah and Sitka. Departs May 13.

The eight-day Explorer’s Alaska, sailing from Whittier to Vancouver, visiting Hoonah, Skagway, Sitka, Ketchikan and Prince Rupert. Departs May 21.

The 12-day Wilds of Alaska, sailing from Vancouver to Whittier, visiting Klawock, Ketchikan, Wrangell, Hoonah, Haines, Juneau, Sitka, Kodiak and Homer. Departs May 29.

The seven-day Alaskan Accolades, sailing from Whittier to Vancouver and visiting Hoonah, Haines, Juneau and Ketchikan. Departs June 10.

The nine-day Majestic Alaska, sailing from Vancouver to Seattle and visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Haines, Wrangell and Victoria. Departs June 17.

Oceania Cruises’ Alaska Explorer Youth Program will be available on all 2025 Alaska voyages, offering children ages 5-12 activities and events led by experienced counselors. Guests can also enhance their cruise with optional pre- or post-cruise land programs, such as the Discover Denali experience, which includes exploring Denali National Park and viewing North America’s highest peak.