Oceania Names First Two Members to its Culinary Advisory Board

Oceania Cruises has announced the first two members of its Culinary Advisory Board: chef and cookbook author Sara Moulton (pictured left) and Kathryn Kelly (pictured right), the line’s executive chef and director of culinary enrichment, according to a press release.

Moulton and Kelly will join the Board’s co-chairs, Master Chef Jacques Pépin, television personality Giada De Laurentiis and Oceania’s Master Chefs of France and Executive Culinary Directors, Alex Quaretti and Eric Barale.

“I am truly delighted to welcome these two members of the Oceania Cruises family as the very first members of the Culinary Advisory Board. Both are passionate about food and about sharing their amazing skills and knowledge with as many people as possible, in the most dynamic and inclusive way. They both inspire people to find new skills and explore the world through the lens of gastronomy – always while having an absolutely great time,” said Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises.

Chef Quaretti added: “We are a cruise line built by foodies, run by foodies, for foodies; but this is not just about serving wonderful dishes in the gourmet restaurants across our fleet. We want our guests to expand their horizons, learn new skills, see and taste different cultures; food is the ultimate way of bringing people together, and Chefs Kelly and Sara bring this philosophy to life beautifully. I am so excited these inspirational chefs are joining the Culinary Advisory Board.”

Chef Kelly, who founded The Culinary Center aboard Oceania Cruises’ Marina in 2011, has helped develop over 100 unique culinary classes. She oversees a team of Chef Instructors and has played a key role in creating the line’s signature Culinary Discovery Tours, which offer chef-led excursions in over 40 destinations.

Chef Moulton, a television personality and cookbook author, brings her extensive expertise to the Board. Both chefs are celebrated for their passion for food and commitment to enhancing the culinary experiences offered by Oceania Cruises.

Chefs Kelly and Moulton will collaborate to expand and elevate Oceania Cruises’ culinary enrichment program. Their efforts will align with the work of Chefs Quaretti and Chef Barale, who are overseeing culinary developments across all ships in preparation for the launch of the Allura in 2025. This work will also extend to the introduction of two Quattro Class ships in 2027 and 2028.

Additionally, Chef Quaretti and the founding members plan to invite renowned chefs and artisans from around the world to join the Culinary Advisory Board, the company added.