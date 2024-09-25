Twitter Facebook Linkedin
NT Maritime Partners with Princess Lodges to Modernize Communications in Alaska

Denali Princess Lodge

NT Maritime has announced a partnership with Princess Lodges, a division of Princess Cruises, and Westmark Hotels, to modernize communications systems across Alaska, according to a press release.

As part of a multi-year agreement, NT Maritime has overhauled existing PBX systems, implementing and managing a unified communications platform across more than 4,000 extensions in nine hotels and 20 office locations in Alaska and Canada.

The enhanced system offers staff and guests new in-room communication features, such as scheduling housekeeping, ordering room service and receiving notifications for Northern Lights sightings, allowing guests to experience Alaska’s natural beauty directly from their rooms.

“With the challenging Alaskan winter conditions, our proven technology and expertise in deploying communication solutions in demanding environments, such as cruise ships, positioned us as the perfect choice for this deployment,” said Garry Paxinos, chief technology officer and chief artificial intelligence officer of NT Maritime.

Additionally, an upcoming update will equip hotel staff with high-quality voice communication, chat messaging and advanced management tools through a dedicated mobile app, the company added, ensuring seamless communication across all hotels, transportation hubs and data centers.

 

