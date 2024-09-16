Norwegian Unveils Prince Tribute and New Shows for Norwegian Aqua in 2025

Norwegian Cruise Line announced “Revolution: A Celebration of Prince” and “Elements: The World Expanded” as the two new exclusive entertainment offerings to debut on the Norwegian Aqua in April 2025.

The new Revolution: A Celebration of Prince tribute show, created in partnership with Prince Legacy, LLC and Primary Wave Music, will honor the artist through a concert-like experience featuring hits such as “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Little Red Corvette” and “Purple Rain.”

NCL will also enhance its show Elements with Elements: The World Expanded, incorporating acrobatics, magic and performances inspired by earth, wind, water and fire.

Both shows were developed by NCL’s in-house production team in collaboration with Broadway choreographer Patricia Wilcox.

“For decades, NCL has set the standard in entertainment at sea, with worldclass productions and talent that rivals those found in major cities like Las Vegas, New York City and London,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “For Norwegian Aqua, we are thrilled to build on our legacy of excellence in entertainment to offer our guests more options across the ship, including exclusive original productions that cannot be seen anywhere else on land or at sea.”

Other new and returning entertainment options include The Aqua Theater & Club, The Improv at Sea comedy club, The Price is Right LIVE on NCL game show, and Syd Norman’s Presents: Rumours, a Fleetwood Mac tribute show.