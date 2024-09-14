Norwegian Sky Wraps Up Caribbean Program Ahead of Debuting in New Regions

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Sky wrapped up its summer program in the Caribbean on Sep. 4, 2024.

On that day, the vessel sailed from Miami for a five-night itinerary that featured visits to destinations in Mexico, Florida and the Bahamas.

Currently sailing in the U.S. Northeast, the Norwegian Sky is offering a fall foliage season in Canada and New England before embarking on a series of new exotic itineraries.

The deployment includes ten- and 11-night cruises that sail between Quebec City, New York City and Baltimore with visits to Sydney, Saguenay, Boston and more.

In late October, the 1999-built ship is set to cross the Atlantic before arriving in the Western Mediterranean.

The European sea is the first stop in a series of open-jaw itineraries that will mark the ship’s debut in a number of new deployment regions, such as the Indian Ocean and the Far East.

After turning around in Barcelona, the Norwegian Sky is set to offer cruises to the Canary Islands and the west coast of Africa.

The vessel then sails across the Indian Ocean in December before arriving in Southeast Asia in early 2025.

Between mid-January and late March, the ship also offers cruises to the Far East that include departures from unique ports, such as Manila in the Philippines and Keelung in Taiwan.

After debuting in the Middle East in April, the Norwegian Sky is set to sail around Africa again on its way to Europe.

Starting in June, the ship’s first-ever season in the region features cruises to both the Eastern and Western Mediterranean, as well as itineraries to Northern Europe, the Atlantic, the Canary Islands, Madeira, and the Azores.

Upon completing its European schedule, the Norwegian Sky finally returns to the Caribbean in December 2025, kicking off a series of seven- to 12-night cruises from La Romana, Dominican Republic.