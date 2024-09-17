New European River Report and Fleet Listings Now Available

Cruise Industry News has released the new 2025 European River Market Report as well as the new 2025 European Riverboat Index, providing a fleet list of river ships.

The new 2025 European River Market Report offers full analysis of the market and deployment by brand as well as a discussion of market trends, operating challenges and opportunities over 80 pages.

The report breaks down supply data by operator and river for 2025 and is available as an instant PDF download. Excel capacity data with ALBDs by quarter and river is available as an add-on option.

Also new is the 2025 European Riverboat Index, presenting the European river fleet in one easy-to-use Excel file with key statistics on 500+ riverboats, including guest and crew capacity, length, width and more!