MSC World America to Introduce Eataly at Sea

MSC Cruises has partnered with Eataly to introduce the restaurant onboard its newest ship, the MSC World America, when it enters service in 2025.

The venue will feature an open kitchen and offer freshly made pasta, signature dishes and exclusive items sourced from Italian suppliers, according to a statement.

Bernhard Stacher, vice president of global hotel operations at MSC Cruises, said: “As an international cruise line with a strong European heritage, we are committed to taking our guests on a gastronomic journey of discovery with the onboard dining experience as we believe that the best memories are made when sharing good food together. MSC World America stays true to this philosophy, which is why we have partnered with Eataly – an emblem of Made in Italy and Italian culinary artistry. We share a passion for high-quality, authentic food made with fresh ingredients and together we are creating a unique experience that can only be enjoyed on board MSC World America.”

In total, the MSC World America will have 19 dining venues, including four main restaurants, two buffets and two exclusive venues in the MSC Yacht Club, in addition to Eataly and five other specialty restaurants.

The MSC World America will introduce a new specialty Greek restaurant, Paxos, featuring a fresh fish counter for guest selections.

The ship will also offer five casual dining options, including:

Paxos on the Go: Authentic Greek favorites in the Promenade district

Promenade Bites: Hot dogs, chili dogs, corn on the cob, and cotton candy in the Promenade district

The Harbour Bar & Bites: Empanadas, burritos, wraps, cookies and brownies in the Family Aventura district

La Boca Grill: Pizza in the Aqua Deck district

Luna Park Pizza & Burger: American classics in the Galleria district



The MSC World America is set to launch in April 2025, with its inaugural season dedicated to Caribbean voyages from Miami, including visits to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas.