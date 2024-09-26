MSC Cancels Repositioning Cruise Set for 2025

MSC Cruises recently canceled a 24-night repositioning voyage onboard the MSC Musica that was scheduled to sail from South Africa to Europe in April 2025.

“We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons affecting the deployment of the MSC Musica your upcoming cruise has been canceled,” the company said in a statement sent to booked guests.

Wrapping up a seasonal program in South Africa, the MSC Musica was scheduled to sail from Durban to Genoa starting on April 2, 2025.

The month-long itinerary included destinations in the Indian Ocean before transiting the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.

On its way to the Mediterranean, the 2006-built ship was also scheduled to make visits to Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan.

In addition to Genoa, passengers were also able to end their cruises in other European ports, including Civitavecchia, Marseille, and Lisbon.

“We understand that this may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely apologize for the disappointment this may cause,” MSC Cruises said.

According to the statement, passengers will be able to choose between three options, including a full refund of the fare paid for the booking.

The company is also allowing guests to transfer their booking to any other Grand Voyage of a similar duration without any administration fee.

For this option, if the passenger selects a cruise of the same length and booked in the same category, MSC will guarantee that the most convenient cruise fare between the original and new booking is applied.

MSC is also offering the possibility of booking any other cruise currently available for sale without any administration fee, the statement added.

Spending the 2024-25 winter in South Africa, the MSC Musica is set to offer a series of two- to 12-night cruises departing from Durban and South Africa between late November and late March.

The ship is also scheduled to offer a special sailing to the sub-Antarctic Islands of Prince Edward and Marion in January 2025.