Los Angeles Pushes Back Deadline for New Cruise Terminal Proposals

The Port of Los Angeles has amended the deadlines for its Cruise Terminal Development and Operations Request for Proposals (RFP).

With sources telling Cruise Industry News that multiple interested parties are expected to bid, the port authority has pushed back dates and will now accept proposals through December 5, 2024, by 3PM (PST).

As part of the changes, the Port of Los Angeles will now also answer questions posted by September 24, 2024.

Launched by the City of Los Angeles Harbor Department in June 2024, the RFP invites the submittal of proposals from qualified entities to develop and operate the Inner and Outer Harbor cruise terminals at the Port of Los Angeles.

As previously announced, the project will allow for the construction and operation of a new Outer Harbor Cruise Terminal, as well as the renovation and operation of the existing World Cruise Center.

Consistent with the goals identified in the port’s 2018 Master Plan, the development is considered a significant step in the enhancement of the LA Waterfront.

Proposals from developers and operators were initially due on November 12, 2024, with questions accepted by August 6, 2024.

The selected proposal winner will operate and maintain the Inner and Outer Harbors for the duration of the new ground lease to be executed between the Harbor Department.

According to the Port of Los Angeles, the terminals are available for a long-term leasehold of up to 66 years.

The proposed new Outer Harbor Cruise Terminal site is located in San Pedro and includes Berths 46 to 50, as well as 13 acres of backland, two existing wharves, and 20 acres of associated potential off-site parking.

Also located in San Pedro, the existing World Cruise Center consists of 22 acres, including parking, two cruise berths (Berths 90-93), two terminal buildings and a baggage handling structure.