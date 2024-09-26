Lindblad Expeditions and National Geographic Debut New Co-Brand

Lindblad Expeditions and National Geographic have debuted their new co-brand: National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions.

The launch of the new co-brand represents a significant milestone in the long-term extension and expansion of the strategic relationship between Lindblad Expeditions, National Geographic, and The Walt Disney Company, the company said in a press release.

The move was made possible under the new 17-year agreement between the three brands announced in November 2023, which granted Lindblad Expeditions global rights to the National Geographic brand for expedition cruises until at least 2040.

“With the launch of our new National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions co-branded identity, we made the strategic decision to lead with the power and name recognition of National Geographic, bolstered by Lindblad Expeditions’ rich heritage as the pioneers of modern expedition cruising,” said Sven-Olof Lindblad, founder and CEO, Lindblad Expeditions.

“Together with National Geographic and The Walt Disney Company, we will be demonstrating the power of this new co-brand and improved name recognition, which will be vitally important as we expand our footprint in key growth markets around the world. We strongly believe that this updated co-brand will drive consumer intent, search efficiency and conversion, bringing more discerning travelers on board our growing fleet.”

“National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions embarked on an exciting future together more than 20 years ago, and I am proud to see that relationship and shared vision continue to expand through the launch of this co-brand,” said Stephanie Young, President, Disney Vacation Club, Adventures & Expeditions and Disney Institute. “Discovering the world with National Geographic and Lindblad Expeditions is one of the most educational and insightful ways to travel. The knowledgeable Naturalists and Expedition Leaders on board, state-of-the-art equipment and capability of these ships take guests on a journey unlike any other, educating travelers and inspiring them to conserve the world around them.”

“Over the past two decades, National Geographic and Lindblad Expeditions have traveled the world together, united by a shared dedication to purposeful exploration,” added Jill Tiefenthaler, chief executive officer, National Geographic Society. “With the refreshed National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions co-branded identity, we’re embarking on the next phase of our long-standing partnership, looking ahead to many more years of deep discovery and meaningful conservation work that will continue to educate, embolden and inspire future generations of global changemakers.”

The new National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions co-branded identity and logo will be fully implemented across all owned-marketing channels by the end of the year, starting today with the launch of the redesigned consumer website, www.expeditions.com.

In early 2025, the co-brand will debut a sweeping omnichannel consumer and trade marketing campaign, the largest in Lindblad Expeditions’ history, powered in part by the reach of The Walt Disney Company. The implementation of new branding across Lindblad Expeditions’ growing fleet of 20 owned, leased and chartered vessels will begin in 2025.