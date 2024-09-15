Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Joe Bonamassa and Sixthman: ‘Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea Alaska’ Cruise

Norwegian Jade

Joe Bonamassa and Sixthman are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their music cruise, “Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Alaska,” set to sail from September 15-21, 2025.

Departing from Seattle aboard the Norwegian Jade, the cruise will visit Ketchikan and Sitka in Alaska, as well as Victoria, B.C. The six-day event will feature live performances by Bonamassa and other Blues and Blues-Rock artists like Marcus King, Little Feat and Shemekia Copeland. Bookings start at $100 per person.

The “Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Alaska” cruise aboard the Norwegian Jade will also include amenities such as fully stocked bars, various dining options, hot tubs, a casino, a spa, a fitness center and a sports court.

The Alaska cruise will support the Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation (KTBA), which Bonamassa founded in 2011. KTBA provides resources to music students and educators, with over $2 million in donations benefiting more than 100,000 students across the U.S. The foundation also supports musicians through its Fueling Musicians Program, offering financial relief to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

67 Ships | 172,156 Berths | $57.1 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Access
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.