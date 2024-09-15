Joe Bonamassa and Sixthman: ‘Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea Alaska’ Cruise

Joe Bonamassa and Sixthman are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their music cruise, “Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Alaska,” set to sail from September 15-21, 2025.

Departing from Seattle aboard the Norwegian Jade, the cruise will visit Ketchikan and Sitka in Alaska, as well as Victoria, B.C. The six-day event will feature live performances by Bonamassa and other Blues and Blues-Rock artists like Marcus King, Little Feat and Shemekia Copeland. Bookings start at $100 per person.

The “Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Alaska” cruise aboard the Norwegian Jade will also include amenities such as fully stocked bars, various dining options, hot tubs, a casino, a spa, a fitness center and a sports court.

The Alaska cruise will support the Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation (KTBA), which Bonamassa founded in 2011. KTBA provides resources to music students and educators, with over $2 million in donations benefiting more than 100,000 students across the U.S. The foundation also supports musicians through its Fueling Musicians Program, offering financial relief to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.