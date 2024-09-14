Island Princess Enters Drydock in Italy

Princess Cruises’ Island Princess is undergoing a routine drydock at the Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo, Italy.

Currently operating in Europe, the 2003-built ship is going through regular maintenance, in addition to class inspections and technical work.

The Island Princess is also expected to undergo minor upgrades to its public areas and cabins, as well as general upkeep of its hotel spaces and facilities.

Following the shipyard visit, the 1,950-guest ship is scheduled to welcome guests back on September 25, 2024.

Continuing a fall program in the Mediterranean, the Island Princess sails from Civitavecchia for a ten-night cruise to Italy, Malta, Greece, Montenegro, and Croatia. Featured ports of call include Cagliari, Valletta, Corfu, Dubrovnik, Kotor and Salerno.

The ship is set to offer additional itineraries in Europe before embarking on a trans-Atlantic crossing to Fort Lauderdale in early December.

After a 14-night holiday cruise in the Caribbean, the vessel sets sail on Princess Cruises’ 2025 World Cruise on January 5, 2025.

Four ships owned by Carnival Corporation are undergoing maintenance in early October. In addition to the Island Princess, the Carnival Radiance is currently in drydock on the West Coast.

Operated by Carnival Cruise Line, the 2000-built vessel is undergoing regular maintenance at a shipyard in Victoria, Canada.

After offering a trans-Pacific cruise in late August, the Carnival Panorama is also set to visit a shipyard in Singapore over the next few days.

The 2019-built vessel will undergo its first major drydock, which will include technical maintenance, as well as upkeep and occasional upgrades to public venues and staterooms.

Before making its way back to North America, the Coral Princess is also scheduled to undergo a routine drydock in Singapore later this month.

After sailing year-round from Australia over the past few years, the 2002-built vessel is set to return to the United States in mid-November.