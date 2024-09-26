Hurricane Helene Delays Homeport Return for Carnival Ships

The Carnival Elation and the Carnival Paradise are set to return to their homeports later due to Hurricane Helene.

According to an update shared by the company, the ships are expected to arrive back in Florida one day later than initially scheduled.

Sailing from the Port of Tampa, the Carnival Paradise is offering a five-night cruise to the Western Caribbean.

With the port closed due to Helene’s forecasted path, the ship won’t be able to return to its homeport on Sept. 26 as originally scheduled.

“Once the storm passes and the port reopens, officials will conduct a post-storm assessment before the ship is given clearance to proceed into port,” the company said, noting that the ship’s arrival is tentatively anticipated sometime Friday, Sept. 27.

A similar situation is affecting the Carnival Elation, which sailed from Jacksonville for a five-night cruise to the Bahamas on Sept. 21.

The ship won’t be able to return on Sept. 26 and is now expected to be given clearance to proceed into its homeport sometime Friday, Sept. 27, the company explained.

Guests booked on the ships’ next cruises are asked to sign up for text alerts to receive updates on boarding plans.

According to Carnival’s Brand Ambassador John Heald, passengers of the Carnival Glory are also encouraged to keep track of text alerts.

“Guests are being informed that we are actively monitoring the storm and will provide timely updates,” he said, noting that a new update is expected to be released on Friday morning.

After sailing from Port Canaveral on Sept. 23, the ship is currently offering a four-night cruise to the Bahamas.

“As the safety of our guests and crew is our priority, we will continue to watch the storm and factor in guidance from the National Hurricane Center, U.S. Coast Guard and the local port authorities to provide timely updates as more information becomes available,” Carnival said in a statement.