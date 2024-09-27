Hurricane Helene: Cruise Ships Delay Return to Florida Ports

Several cruise ships delayed their returns to Florida this week due to Helene’s impact on various homeports.

After making landfall on Friday as a Category 4 hurricane, the storm led to port closures across the state.

Four ships sailing from Port Canaveral, including vessels from Royal Caribbean, MSC, Disney Cruise Line and Carnival, had to delay their turnaround calls on Thursday and Friday.

“Port Canaveral is open, but please be aware that arrival and departure times for cruise ships have been delayed, affecting embarkation schedules for outbound sailings,” the port said in an online update.

Vessels sailing from Miami on Thursday and Friday were also forced to change plans due to weather conditions.

Affected ships include the Carnival Sunrise, as well as the Allure of the Seas and the Independence of the Seas.

In Jacksonville, the Carnival Elation was forced to delay its return to the port, which was initially scheduled for Thursday.

As a result of the port’s closure, the ship is now expected to dock in JAXPort sometime between Friday and Saturday.

The Carnival Paradise is facing a similar situation, with its turnaround call in Tampa that was set for Thursday delayed by at least one day.

Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas is returning to Tampa two days later due to the port’s closure.

According to an update shared on the company’s website, a nine-night cruise that was initially set to depart on Thursday will now operate as a seven-night voyage.

Sailing from Tampa on Sunday, the cruise will feature a revised itinerary that sails to Mexico, Honduras and Belize, visiting Cozumel, Costa Maya, Roatán and Belize City.

“This situation remains very fluid, and we’re committed to keeping you informed every step of the way. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding,” the company said in a statement.