Huna Totem Corp. Names Advisory Board

The Huna Totem Corporation (HTC) of Alaska has announced the formation of an advisory board with cruise industry experts who the company said will help guide its tourism strategy and initiatives.

In addition, Susan Bell has joined the company as vice president of strategic initiatives, responsible for overseeing and executing projects.

Advisory board members include Charlie Ball, Susan Bell, Craig Milan and Howard Sherman, who bring experience in finance, policy and research, and business and travel consulting, and will support HTC’s management team through non-binding, strategic guidance, according to a prepared statement.

Ball is a long-time Holland America executive; Bell who is a lifelong resident of Juneau and has as long experience in tour operations and destination marketing; Milan has a long industry career with Royal Caribbean and Virgin Voyages; and Sherman served most recently and president and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

HTC said that the expertise will be instrumental as the corporation grows its footprint across Alaska and beyond, leveraging the success of its Icy Strait Point cruise destination. The company is already extending its model to other locations in Alaska including destinations in Klawock and Whittier.

The HTC represents more than 1,600 Alaska Native shareholders with indigenous ties to the community of Hoonah, Alaska, and Glacier Bay. Since opening Icy Strait Point in 2004, it has welcomed over two million cruise travelers, and is the single largest employer in the community of Hoonah.

Photo: The Norwegian Encore calling at Icy Strait Point.