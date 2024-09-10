Hornblower Appoints Lisa Lutoff-Perlo Chairwoman of the Board

Hornblower Group announced the appointment of Lisa Lutoff-Perlo as chairwoman of the board, effective immediately.

Lutoff-Perlo will guide Hornblower’s strategic direction and support growth and innovation across its business portfolio.

Lutoff-Perlo currently serves as President and CEO of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Miami Host Committee.

Her previous roles include Vice Chairman of External Affairs for Royal Caribbean Group and President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lisa as our new Chairwoman,” said Mike Flaskey, CEO of Hornblower Group.

“Over the past four decades, she has proven herself to be an impactful and visionary leader in the cruise industry. I look forward to working closely with Lisa to continue driving our company forward and ensuring we remain at the forefront of delivering world-class guest experiences.”

“I am truly honored to join Hornblower Group at this pivotal time in its journey,” added Lutoff-Perlo. “Hornblower has an extraordinary legacy of delivering exceptional experiences, and I am excited to work alongside the talented team to drive further innovation and growth. Together, we will build on the company’s strong foundation and explore new opportunities to enhance the Hornblower brand globally.”