Holland America Unveils Enhanced Stateroom Decor Packages

Holland America Line is introducing enhanced stateroom décor packages for birthdays and anniversaries, available fleetwide by December 2024, according to a press release..

Guests can pre-purchase the décor packages and have them set up in their stateroom on embarkation day. Each package features decorations and exclusive keepsakes. Standard packages are priced at $54.95, and deluxe packages at $79.95. Both options include a celebratory door magnet, hanging magnetic ceiling banners and a lanyard. The deluxe package additionally features a “Time to Celebrate” blanket.

“So many of our guests choose to cruise to celebrate a special milestone, and these upgraded décor packages are a great way to enhance their at-sea experiences and create cherished memories,” said Carole Biencourt, vice president of guest commerce at Holland America Line. “With the variety of birthday and anniversary package options to choose from, we hope our guests will celebrate in style.”

Guests can customize their celebrations with exclusive add-ons, such as birthday cakes, champagne, chocolate-covered strawberries and spa treatments.

The company will also add a range of new décor packages for winter holidays, bon voyage parties, Alaskan adventures and themed experiences featuring the line’s mascot, Lewie the Lion.