Holland America Introduces Festive Menus for the Holiday Season

Holland America Line is celebrating the holiday season with themed food and beverage menus across its fleet, according to a press release.

Guests will enjoy festive offerings for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year’s Eve. Highlights include a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, “Breakfast with Santa,” Christmas Eve and Day feasts and special Hanukkah treats.

The Christmas Eve menu will showcase international dishes, honoring the diverse cultures from the destinations visited by the cruise line.

“Sailing with Holland America for the holidays offers a fun and stress-free way to celebrate,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and rooms division for Holland America Line. “Not only do our onboard dining experiences simplify holiday planning, but they provide a rich and diverse culinary journey with a touch of a tradition that fosters deeper connections with loved ones and makes it a special time on board.”

For Thanksgiving, guests will enjoy a traditional feast featuring Thanksgiving turkey with cranberries and sweet potatoes; Beef Tenderloin with Apple Rösti; Honey-Baked Ham; and Mushroom Ravioli with Sage. The menu also features two new fresh fish dishes from Holland America’s Global Fresh Fish Ambassador Chef Masaharu Morimoto for an additional fee.

Throughout December, guests can enjoy the Nutcracker Afternoon Tea Service on select sea days, featuring seasonal treats like a Grinch truffle, Santa Hat cupcake, and Reindeer Chocolate tart. Families sailing in the Caribbean can join a “Breakfast with Santa” at Pinnacle Grill or Tamarind on select ships, complete with crafts, Christmas music and photo opportunities. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinners will be served in the Dining Room and the Canaletto.

For Hannukah, doughnuts filled with strawberry jelly will be available at Lido Market. Travelers can also enjoy freshly baked challah bread and crispy potato latkes served with apple sauce and sour cream.

Holland America Line will host New Year’s Eve celebrations featuring a special dinner in the Dining Room or at Pinnacle Grill for $69 per person, with menu highlights such as a Colossal Crab Tower with Caviar, Sterling Beef Fillet with Butter-basted Lobster and a Chocolate Countdown dessert. Festivities continue on the Lido Deck with a midnight party. Guests can also opt for the New Year’s Eve VIP Beverage Package, which includes a reserved booth, butler service and appetizers. On New Year’s Day, guests can enjoy a complimentary brunch in the Dining Room or brunch at Pinnacle Grill for $25 per person.

Festive Holiday Cocktails and Coffees

Cocktails and a selection of non-alcoholic coffee drinks available onboard include: