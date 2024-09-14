Heritage Partners with Antarctic Heritage Trust for 10th Anniversary

Heritage Expeditions is partnering with the Antarctic Heritage Trust to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Inspiring Explorers program with a special expedition to the Ross Sea in January 2025, the company announced in a press release.

The partnership invites young explorers from New Zealand and Australia, with an interest in Antarctic history, to apply for a chance to visit the huts of Scott and Shackleton for the first time in the program’s history.

Aaron Russ, commercial director and expedition leader for Heritage Expeditions, said: “We are looking forward to sharing this incredibly special, remote part of the world with the lucky young Inspiring Explorers and can’t wait to welcome the Ross Sea’s next generation of custodians and ambassadors on board for an unforgettable voyage of a lifetime into the ‘heart of Antarctica.”

Sailing from January 7-February 3, 2025, the 28-day voyage, In the Wake of Scott and Shackleton, will give guests a chance to step inside the expedition huts and learn about their history and preservation efforts from experts, including former Antarctic Heritage Trust Program Manager Al Fastier.

Antarctic Heritage Trust Executive Director Francesca Eathorne added: “This is the first time we’ve taken a group of young explorers to visit the historic huts and the opportunity to step inside them will see the Inspiring Explorers intimately connect with the legacy of Antarctica’s early explorers, not just through stories, but by experiencing the very landscapes that challenged and inspired them,” she said.