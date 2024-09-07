Heraklion Sees Record Cruise Arrivals in 2024

In 2024, the Port of Heraklion welcomed a record number of cruise passenger arrivals, according to a press release.

From January to August 2024, the port welcomed 348,249 cruise passengers, up from 233,783 during the same timeframe in 2023.

Notably, July 2024 saw 39 cruise ship arrivals with 91,615 passengers, and August 2024 had 35 arrivals with 89,863 passengers.

This marks an increase of 82.34 percent in July and 82.97 percent in August compared to the same months in 2023.

In total, from January to August 2024, the port recorded 171 cruise ship arrivals, compared to 150 arrivals in 2023, reflecting a 48.96 percent rise in passenger numbers.