Havila Voyages Offers Onboard Credit

Havila Castor in Geiranger

Havila Voyages is offering guests a chance to win 5000 NOK in onboard credit, valid on select cruises sailing between October 1, 2024, and September 30, 2025.

Travelers who book a voyage by October 31 can receive:

  • Round Voyage: Up to $460 | £360 | €400 per cabin
  • Voyage South: Up to $230 | £180 | €200 per cabin
  • Breakfast, lunch and à la carte dinner included

 

To participate in the sweepstakes, travelers are encouraged to take a short quiz to discover their travel style with Havila Voyages. The winner will be announced on October 31, 2024.

 

