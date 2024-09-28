Havila Voyages Offers Onboard Credit

Havila Voyages is offering guests a chance to win 5000 NOK in onboard credit, valid on select cruises sailing between October 1, 2024, and September 30, 2025.

Travelers who book a voyage by October 31 can receive:

Round Voyage: Up to $460 | £360 | €400 per cabin

Voyage South: Up to $230 | £180 | €200 per cabin

Breakfast, lunch and à la carte dinner included

To participate in the sweepstakes, travelers are encouraged to take a short quiz to discover their travel style with Havila Voyages. The winner will be announced on October 31, 2024.