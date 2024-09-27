GF Piping Butterfly Valve Gaining Popularity

GF Piping Systems new Butterfly Valve 565 Lug-Style has been installed 3,300 times on ships, marking a significant milestone for the product, according to a press release.

The valve’s lug-style design allows for additional use cases in water applications across various industries, including water treatment, marine, and cooling applications. Launched last year, the valve has quickly become a preferred choice in the marine industry, the company said.

Sandra Schiller-Mauz, Head of Sub-BU Process Automation at GF Piping Systems, said: “With the Butterfly Valve 565 Wafer-Style, we set out to create a valve that outperforms metal alternatives by being lightweight, highly reliable, and cost-effective. Adding to this success with the launch of the 565 Lug-Style, we have now completed our offering. This ensures that we have a solution for all the demanding requirements of our valued customer base. Thanks to our R&D teams’ strong focus on innovation and dedication to sustainability, the 565 Lug-Style is built for the future.”

The Wafer-Style Butterfly Valve 565, introduced in 2021, was developed as an alternative to metal valves. Thanks to its lightweight plastic design, identical installation lengths, and high pressure and temperature resistance, the 565 is more cost-effective and longer lasting. To offer a complete product range, GF Piping Systems introduced the Butterfly Valve 565 Lug-Style.

The 565 Lug-Style can be used as an end valve, enabling piping systems to be disassembled on one side, which facilitates maintenance and operation of filters, tanks, and other installations. Standard features include plug-in inserts that can be configured to meet various application needs.

The removable inserts increase flexibility and customization during operation and improve material separation at the end of the valve’s service life. The 565 Lug-Style also includes a patented housing with open sides, reducing material usage and providing easier access to the threaded plug-in inserts.

Like the rest of the 565 line-up, the new valve is made from plastics that protect against corrosion and abrasion while reducing overall weight compared to metal. It features a Data-Matrix-Code for traceability and an optional LED position feedback sensor. The 565 Lug-Style comes with multiple marine and water approvals, including NSF, DNV, Lloyd’s Register, and KTW-BWGL. Notably, it is the first industrial valve with an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD).

The 565 range can be configured to meet different requirements depending on the application. It can be operated manually with a lockable hand lever or hand wheel, and it also features a digital interface as standard for plug-and-play process automation. Optional equipment includes pneumatic, electric, or smart actuators and positioners, as well as compatibility with inductive double sensors and a switching ring for precise feedback on position and performance. This makes the 565 ideal for seamless integration into automation loops that can be controlled and monitored remotely.