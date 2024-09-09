French Atlantic Ports Expecting 875,000 Passengers in 2024

The French Atlantic Ports are expecting to welcome over 875,000 cruise guests in 2024, the association announced in a statement.

Numbers are up over 15 percent compared to 2023, when the ports received 755,000 guests, and have more than doubled since 2014.

The growth is attributed to a series of initiatives that were carried out over the last decade by the association members, which include Rouen, Honfleur, Caen-Ouistreham, Le Havre, Cherbourg, Saint-Malo, Brest, Nantes/Saint-Nazaire and Bordeaux.

Along with a marketing campaign, the projects aim to solidify the ports as a sustainable cruise destination, the group said.

In Rouen, the port has begun installing shore power at the cruise terminal, which can now accommodate ships up to 250 meters in length.

Honfleur is also working on the addition of shore power to its port, with the technology arriving at QSH3 in 2027.

In addition to offering three cruise terminals that can handle 13,500 guests per day, Le Havre is equipping three quays with shore power ahead of the 2025-26 cruise season.

Celebrating the Millennium international event in 2025, Caen is opening an enhanced city center cruise quay as part of the celebrations.

Cherbourg is yet another French Atlantic Port adding shore power to its cruise terminal starting in the 2026-27 season.

After adding new mooring buoys, St. Malo can now accommodate cruise ships up to 250 meters in length.

Bordeaux has also opened enhanced cruise infrastructure, with a new pier in Pauillac. Located in the heart of the Medoc Wine area, the dock opened in August 2024 and can receive ships up to 320 meters long.

While Nantes continues to receive small ships at its Cheviré Terminal, Brest welcomes vessels of all sizes at the new Marine Renewable Energy Quay.

“The Channel/Atlantic route has undoubtedly gained a strong reputation among cruise lines, affirming the French Atlantic Ports’ strategy of collaboration rather than competition,” the association stated.