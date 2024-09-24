Foyle Port Wraps Up Strong 2024 Season

Foyle Port concluded its 2024 cruise season on September 15, with the departure of the Hebridean Princess, marking the end of a successful season, according to a press release.

The port welcomed over 10,000 passengers and crew during the cruise season. More than half of the visitors were from the United States, followed by the UK (22 percent), Germany (8 percent), Canada (6 percent), and Australia (5 percent).

The season, which ran from May to September, saw ships docking at both Lisahally and the tender port of Greencastle. The largest vessel was the 294-meter Norwegian Dawn, with a gross tonnage of 92,250, setting a record along with the Norwegian Star as the largest ships to enter Lough Foyle.

Captain Bill McCann, harbor master and operations director at Foyle Port, said: “The Port’s unique position as a gateway to both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, linking popular tourist routes such as the Causeway Coastal Route and the Wild Atlantic Way makes it a highly appealing cruise destination.

“Cruise is one of the fastest growing sectors of tourism and we are committed to being part of that expansion. We are projecting a 50 percent rise in cruise calls in 2025 from pre-pandemic levels.”

Foyle Port also saw six maiden calls, including visits from Saga’s Spirit of Adventure, Azamara’s Onward and Quest, Silversea’s Silver Spirit, Norwegian Cruise Lines’ Norwegian Dawn and Phoenix Reisen’s Amadea.

John G. McLaughlin, chief executive at Donegal County Council, added: “I am delighted to congratulate Foyle Port on their success in attracting cruise tourism to the North West region in 2024. The cruise industry is continuing to generate significant income and create a range of job opportunities with the benefits of these cruise visits extending beyond the immediate tourism sector.

“We were delighted to personally welcome a number of these ships on their inaugural visits, giving us an opportunity to showcase Donegal and the North West region’s outstanding natural, unspoilt beauty and look forward to many of the visitors returning to our region in the future. With such a successful 2024 cruise season for Foyle Port, I have no doubt they will continue to build on their success for the years ahead.”

Visit Derry’s Chief Executive, Odhran Dunne said: “The feedback from international cruise passengers on their visit to the city and North West region has been fantastic over the course of the cruise season. The range of visitor excursions and experiences on offer ensure the destination continues to grow its reputation within the cruise industry as a must-see destination. We look forward to supporting Foyle Port in servicing this growing sector of our tourism market over the coming years.”