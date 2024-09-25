Four Seasons Yachts Reveals Itineraries for 2026-27 Season

Four Seasons Yachts revealed nine new voyages to the Bahamas and the Caribbean as part of its 2026-27 winter deployment, the company announced in a press release.

Sailing onboard the brand’s first ship, the Four Seasons I, the itineraries take place between November 19, 2026, and January 31, 2027.

“Building from the excitement and interest of our initial Mediterranean and Caribbean journeys, we are thrilled to unveil the final set of exceptional voyages for Four Seasons Yachts’ inaugural year,” said Alejandro Reynal, president and CEO, Four Seasons.

“The festive season is an important and special time for leisure travelers and our loyal guests, and we look forward to introducing a new luxury experience to explore the best of the Caribbean and Bahamas while spending the holidays with Four Seasons,” he added.

The newly released offerings build on the already announced itineraries in the Caribbean and Mediterranean, bringing the total inaugural year voyages to 32.

Highlights of these new sailings include visits to 17 new destinations, such as the Bahamas, Anguilla and Miami, as well as diverse cruise lengths to meet the needs of different travelers.

“We are proud to mark this exciting milestone as we unveil our complete portfolio of itineraries for our first year of sailing, redefining luxury at sea when we launch in 2026,” said Nils Lindstad, vice president of business development and sales excellence, Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD, Joint Owner/Operator, Four Seasons Yachts.

“We remain humbled by the strong demand for Four Seasons I sailings and encourage guests to look ahead, as our newly announced 2026-27 holiday voyages are sure to be a top choice for festive travelers,” he added.

Throughout November 2026 to January 2027, the expanded Caribbean portfolio will include popular destinations such as Grenada, Tobago and Anguilla, Four Seasons said.

Featuring a mix of well-known spots and undiscovered destinations, the deployment sails to ports that have been previously inaccessible to larger ships, the company added. In some cases, the Four Seasons I will also be the only vessel in port.

“All of these carefully crafted voyages combine yacht-only harbors and off-the-radar treasures with exclusive access to authentic local experiences,” noted Tim Littley, Vice President of Itinerary Planning at Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD, Joint Owner/Operator, Four Seasons Yachts.

“Whether enjoying festive season voyages amidst idyllic island backdrops or starting the new year in grand style traveling through stunning tropical landscapes beloved by the yachting set, our personalized journeys provide unique perspectives on the world,” he added.

On offer throughout December 2026 and January 2027 will be three round-trip, five-night sailings from Miami to the Bahamas.

The itineraries will focus on the Exuma Sound, described by the company as a “yachting nirvana renowned for its sapphire waters and a necklace of 365 cays.”

In addition to visiting beach destinations, the Four Seasons I will use its marina on select days, allowing guests direct access to the sea.