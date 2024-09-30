European Cruise Associations Unite for Sustainable Tourism Initiative

Five European port and destination cruise associations, Cruise Baltic, Cruise Britain, Cruise Europe, Cruise Norway, and MedCruise, have established a strategic alliance to enhance regional and international collaboration to address tourism and environmental challenges, according to a press release.

This initiative brings together over 400 ports, destinations and industry service providers, marking a significant advancement in the sustainable development of the European cruise industry.

Through this strategic alliance, the organizations will pool resources, expertise and experiences to promote best practices across the region, strengthen collective efforts to minimize environmental impacts and develop cruise tourism responsibly. The alliance also aims to enhance collaboration with key stakeholders within the cruise community and beyond, supporting all members in their initiatives throughout European cruising areas.

The alliance will concentrate on two key areas to promote a sustainable tourism model:

Cruise Passenger Management: Developing strategies to effectively manage the flow of cruise passengers in popular destinations, ensuring that cruise tourism positively impacts local economies and cultures while alleviating pressure on infrastructure and ecosystems.

Adoption of Greener Technologies: Sharing best practices for implementing eco-friendly technologies, including shore power, alternative fuels, and waste management solutions, to further reduce the environmental impact of cruise tourism.

Klaus Bondam, Chair of Cruise Baltic said: “Cruise Baltic is proud to be a part of this new and strong alliance in Europe. An alliance that will set new standards for the dialogue and cooperation within cruise tourism. For us, responsible cruising is a given. So is realizing that we share challenges with colleagues all over Europe. This is an important step to find solutions to these challenges, and hopefully, we can serve as an example for other cruise destinations all over the world.”

Ian McQuade, Chair, Cruise Britain said: ‘’Cruise Britain is proud to be a part of this new initiative that will support the sustainable growth of the cruise sector in the wider European cruise region. This alliance strengthens our collective ability to address our common challenges through shared best practices and transparent communication, and we look forward to working with our new partners.’’

Simone Maraschi, Chair, Cruise Europe said: “As Chair of Cruise Europe, I am proud to support the new alliance between European cruise port associations, focused on advancing sustainable cruising. This partnership is a crucial step in addressing the environmental challenges of our industry, driving innovation, and sharing best practices to reduce our impact on the planet. This alliance strengthens our collective commitment to making cruising a model of sustainable tourism across Europe.”

Together, the associations made a joint statement: ‘’As an alliance of European and Mediterranean cruise ports and destinations represented by Cruise Baltic, Cruise Britain, Cruise Europe, Cruise Norway and MedCruise, we’re focused on promoting sustainable growth within the cruise industry. We understand the common challenges our members and partners face and we believe that we can find innovative solutions by working together with all stakeholders in a transparent fashion; these solutions will work to ensure that the cruise industry and all our environments from urban to rural can coexist in harmony with other forms of tourism. Acknowledging the current concerns about over-tourism in some European destinations, our priority is to develop and promote strategies and messaging that facilitate the cruise sector in striking a successful balance between tourism and communities. By joining forces and working together with cruise lines and other key stakeholders, we are committed to advocating for a responsible approach to cruising – one that delivers for our guests, respects our communities, protects our natural heritage and fragile environments, and contributes positively to local economies.”