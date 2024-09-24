Emerald Azzurra Returns to the Caribbean for Winter 2025-26

Emerald Cruises announced the return of the Emerald Azzurra to the Caribbean for the Winter 2025-26 season, according to a press release.

From December 2025 to March 2026, the Emerald Azzurra will join its sister yacht, the Emerald Sakara, replacing the previously scheduled Red Sea and Seychelles itineraries.

The Azzurra will offer enhanced Caribbean itineraries for the Winter 2025-26 season, sailing weekly between San Juan, Puerto Rico and St. John’s, Antigua. Guests on the Caribbean Yachting Hideaways route will visit secluded destinations like Culebra, Vieques Island and Cruz Bay in the USVI. The Caribbean Yachting Discovery itinerary features stops at Virgin Gorda and Gustavia on Saint Barthélemy. The Sakara will also offer weekly sailings between Bridgetown, Barbados and Marigot, St. Martin during the same season.

“Our luxury yachts offer a distinctive and sophisticated way to explore some of the world’s most breathtaking destinations, particularly in the Caribbean, where intimate access to secluded islands and vibrant cultures sets us apart,” said Glen Moroney, founder and owner of Scenic Group. “The demand for these experiences reflects a growing desire for personalized, high-end travel, and we are proud to provide something truly unmatched in the market.”

Both ships will return to the Mediterranean in April 2026, following the winter season, offering newly expanded fall and spring itineraries. Highlights include the “Historical Echoes” voyage from Larnaca to Athens and the “Mediterranean Crossroads” route from Athens to Valletta, Malta.