Cunard Offers up to $600 Onboard Spending Money

Cunard launched a new promotion, offering travelers up to $600 in onboard spending money per balcony stateroom on select voyages, according to a company statement. .

The offer runs from September 17 through December 9, 2024. The promotion applies to over 300 sailings between March 8, 2025, and April 30, 2026, across Cunard’s fleet, including the Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth and the new Queen Anne.

Eligible itineraries feature Transatlantic crossings, Norwegian Fjords, Alaskan adventures, and Mediterranean fly cruises. Guests can use their onboard credit for spa treatments, shopping, or shore excursions such as zip-lining in St. Lucia or exploring Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar.

Travel agents can now apply multiple payments toward their Cruise with Cunard bookings using Shine points as they are earned. The more Shine points agents accumulate, the more they can apply toward their cruise balance. Agents can also use Shine points or a card to pay the deposit at the time of booking.

Additionally, Cunard is offering agents a 10 percent discount on 2025 Cunard Fare or Early Saver Fare bookings made through Cruise with Cunard, excluding Round World Voyages. This discount applies to sailings departing before December 31, 2025.