Crystal Expands Trade Support with Three New Appointments

Crystal today announced the appointment of three new team members to bolster its commitment to trade partners, according to a press release.

Michael Steffl has been appointed as director of sales EMEA, effective September 1. In this role, he will oversee trade sales distribution across Continental Europe, the Middle East and Africa. With over 20 years of experience at Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, Steffl brings extensive knowledge and established relationships in international cruise distribution.

Ryan Bishop joins as regional sales manager for the South, effective September 23, as part of the UK sales team. Bishop brings a decade of experience, including roles as a cruise director for Seabourn and Viking. He will focus on revitalizing relationships with travel partners in the South of England and will report to Stephen Joyner, senior sales manager for UK and Ireland.

Ana Torres also joined on September 23 as an inside sales executive for the UK and EMEA. Torres previously worked in sales coordination for a luxury hotel collection, providing global sales support. Her role will enhance the London-based Inside Sales team, enabling her to offer comprehensive support for the reservation system and collaborate closely with key account partners and General Sales Agents (GSAs).

Matias Lira, Crystal’s senior vice president of trade sales LATAM, UK & EMEA, said: “In June we announced our plan to expand our sales presence within the UK & EMEA. We believe that providing our advisor community with personalized one-to-one support is the key to expanding and growing these regions with the incredible opportunity to experience Crystal. I am happy to announce the appointment of three individuals who will contribute to this success. Michael, Ryan and Ana have each started within their respective capacities this month and will begin contributing in their verticals and regions shortly. We are also continuing other hiring efforts to further expand our support in key regions.”