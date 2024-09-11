Cruise Ship to Serve as Floating Hotel During Upcoming Asian Games

The organizers of the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 are planning to use a cruise ship as floating accommodation for athletes attending the event.

According to a report published by the Olympic Council of Asia, the vessel would serve as a floating village during the sports games, which will be held in Japan from Sep. 19 to Oct. 4, 2026.

The Acting Director General of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Organizing Committee (AINAGOC), Yasuhiro Nakamori, revealed the plans during the 43rd OCA General Assembly, which took place in Bangkok on Saturday.

Docked in the Port of Nagoya, the cruise ship would accommodate up to 3,000 people, Nakamori explained.

The planned operation fulfills a request from the Olympic Council of Asia, which requested organizers to have a central point for athletes to replace the traditional Athletes’ Villages.

In addition to the vessel, nine hotels will be available in Nagoya, while another 40 accommodations across Japan will also be used.

Organizers pointed out previous experiences with cruise ships serving as accommodation in major events, including the 2019 Napoli Summer Universiade in Naples, Italy.

During the games, the Costa Victoria and the MSC Lirica hosted over 4,000 delegates from over 70 countries for an 11-day stay.

According to the Olympic Council of Asia, between 4,000 and 5,000 athletes and team officials are expected to attend the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

Approximately 1,000 media members, 800 international and national technical officials, and 8,000 volunteers are also expected to join the event.

In related news, the Brazilian Government also announced plans to use cruise ships as accommodation during a major event in Belém do Pará.

Plans call for two vessels serving as floating hotels during the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which takes place in November 2025.