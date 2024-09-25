Cruise Lines Make Further Itinerary Changes Due to Helene

Cruise lines are adjusting itineraries due to the current path of Helene, which is impacting the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the Weather Channel, the storm is expected to reach major hurricane intensity ahead of landfall late Thursday in Florida.

Carnival Cruise Line changed itineraries for five ships, including the Carnival Paradise and the Carnival Valor, which canceled visits to Cozumel on Tuesday.

The Carnival Breeze also canceled a visit to Cozumel on Wednesday, while the Carnival Breeze had to cancel visits to Grand Cayman and Cozumel.

With Jacksonville and Tampa expected to be impacted by Helene’s landfall, the upcoming cruises of the Carnival Elation and the Carnival Paradise may be adjusted.

Royal Caribbean International is changing the itineraries of at least five ships, such as the Wonder of the Seas. Instead of sailing to the Western Caribbean this week, the vessel is offering an alternative itinerary in the Eastern Caribbean.

The Serenade of the Seas is also being rerouted from the Western Caribbean. Sailing from Tampa, the ship is now offering a cruise to the Bahamas.

Similar changes were also made to the itineraries of the Mariner of the Seas, the Grandeur of the Seas, and the Independence of the Seas, which canceled planned ports of call in the Western Caribbean.

Margaritaville at Sea’s Islander canceled a visit to Key West on Wednesday and may also have its return to Tampa, which is scheduled for Sept. 29, impacted.

Sailing from Port Canaveral, the MSC Seashore is set to return to Port Canaveral later than initially scheduled due to Helene.

According to a statement shared with guests onboard, the MSC Cruises vessel is only expected to return to its homeport one day later, on Sept. 27.

Offering a seven-night cruise from Port Canaveral, Disney Cruise Line’s Fantasy also reportedly canceled a visit to Grand Cayman on Tuesday.