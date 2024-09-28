Citizens of Juneau Vote on ’Ship-Free Saturday’ Initiative

Juneau’s residents are currently voting on a proposal that aims to ban large cruise ships from docking in the town on Saturdays.

According to KTOO, the by-mail election started on Sept. 12, with citizens able to make their choice until Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Originally announced in July, the “Ship-Free Saturday” initiative aims to prevent any vessel with 250 passengers or more from visiting Juneau on that specific day of the week.

The proposal would also ban vessels from docking on July 4, when the city organizes an annual downtown parade in homage to Independence Day.

Supporters, including Karla Hart, an activist against tourism growth in Juneau, gathered over 2,300 signatures to get the proposal on the ballot.

“Ship-Free Saturdays would give us a relief. Every week we will have one day of a pause,” she was quoted as saying during a recent forum.

“We can breathe, we can do things in our homes without helicopter noise. We can go out in the community and not be diluted by all the people who are here who aren’t from here,” Hart added.

A major stop for cruise ships sailing in Alaska, Juneau sees calls fromvessels from all the major cruise corporations and brands.

The change could impact dozens of itineraries that are currently scheduled to arrive in the town on Saturdays.

According to Cruise Industry News research, 12 large ships are scheduled to visit Juneau on Saturdays in 2025.

Regular Saturday callers include Carnival’s Luminosa and Spirit, as well as Princess’ Coral Princess and Regent’s Seven Seas Explorer.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s 4,200-guest Norwegian Joy is also scheduled to visit Juneau on six Saturdays in 2025.

Visitors from cruises generated $30 million in direct spending on Saturdays in 2023, according to data from the city.

The vessels are also said to have generated over $3.6 million in revenue for the municipal government during these days.

Opponents of “Ship-Free Saturday” have been raising money to fight the proposition, with a new group named Protect Juneau’s Future able to obtain over $300,000.

According to a report on Alaska Beacon, the amount comes from donations, including $75,000 from an affiliate of Norwegian Cruise Line, $75,000 from Westmark Hotels, $10,000 from Wings Airways and $8,000 from Northrim Bank.

If approved, the initiative could lead to illegal pressure on the city’s administration, with potential lawsuits anticipated from dock owners and businesses, KTOO noted.