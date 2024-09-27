CFC Cancels January and February Cruises for Ship Updates

Compagnie Française de Croisières (CFC) is canceling two months’ worth of cruises onboard its sole ship, the Renaissance.

According to reports in the local media, all departures scheduled to take place onboard the vessel between January and February 2025 will no longer go ahead.

A total of eight cruises have been canceled, including seven three- to eight-night sailings in the Mediterranean and a ten-night repositioning voyage to Northern Europe.

The cruises, which were set to depart from Marseille, were cancelled to make room for an extended drydock, according to Mer et Marine.

As part of a 15-million-euro investment, the 1993-built ship is set to get a catalytic reduction system (SCR) to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, the French maritime news website said.

“This will make it possible to sail anywhere in the world, including in certain fjords in Norway where the regulations are the most stringent,” CFC told Mer et Marine.

The Renaissance is also set to receive a shore power connection.

“These investments are in line with the Green Marine certification and previous actions carried out, such as the installation of emissions purification systems eliminating sulfur oxides (scrubbers) and the application of silicone paint improving the glide of the vessel,” CFC explained.

The time out of service will also allow the company to carry out renovations to the ship’s public areas and staterooms, with further details of the changes still to be announced.

Set to take place between January 5, 2025, and March 1, 2025, the work will be carried out at a yet-unnamed shipyard.

According to Mer et Marine, affected guests are being contacted by CFC, which is offering a full refund for the fare paid. Passengers are also able to reschedule their bookings if they wish to do so, the website added.

Acquired by the company in 2022, the Renaissance is scheduled to resume service ahead of a summer program in Northern Europe.

Starting in early March, the ship will offer nine- to 14-night cruises to Scandinavia, the North Sea, the British Isles and Iceland departing from Le Havre.