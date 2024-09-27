Celestyal Supports Blood Donations

Celestyal will support two charitable events in 2024: the Celestyal Blood Bank and the 16th Race for the Cure, according to a press release.

The 2024 Celestyal blood donation campaign, in collaboration with the Metaxa Hospital of Piraeus, Greece, took place onboard the Celestyal Journey on September 21, 2024.

Established in 2016, the program is held twice a year and involves Celestyal’s headquarters staff and onboard crew. It aims to address medical emergencies and urgent blood needs in the local healthcare system. Volunteers, including local residents and guests, are also encouraged to donate blood through public hospitals for the Celestyal Blood Bank, the company stated. To date, the initiative has collected 166 units of blood, with 44 units used for medical emergencies involving colleagues, their families and local healthcare needs in Greece.

Chris Theophilides, chief executive officer at Celestyal, said: “At Celestyal, we take immense pride in supporting the communities we serve, both locally and globally. Our ongoing blood donation campaign is not only a testament to our commitment to providing critical medical aid, but also an opportunity to make a real difference in people’s lives.”

Celestyal is also participating in the 16th Greece Race for the Cure, taking place September 28-29 at the Zappeion in central Athens. This annual event raises awareness for breast cancer prevention, celebrates survivorship and generates funds to support programs for women battling the disease. Celestyal will award the top runner a gift voucher for a four-night cruise for two on the “Iconic Aegean Summer” itinerary aboard the Celestyal Discovery. Local corporate staff will participate in the Athens race, while international colleagues will join parallel races worldwide to raise additional funds for the cause.

“We are also thrilled to be participating in this year’s Race for the Cure, a cause close to our hearts. By coming together as a team, across multiple countries, we aim to raise awareness and funds in the fight against breast cancer,” added Theophilides. “It’s a privilege to be part of such meaningful initiatives, and we encourage everyone to join us in supporting these vital causes.”