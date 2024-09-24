Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Celestyal Launches New Guide to Boost Travel Agent Commissions

Celestyal Journey

Celestyal has launched a new travel trade tool detailing how travel planners can maximize earnings by pre-booking onboard extras for guests, according to a press release.

Available on Celestyal’s trade portal, the guide outlines commission opportunities for agents when booking drink packages, shore excursions, and fare upgrades before departure. These commission benefits apply to both of Celestyal’s 1,260-passenger ships, Celestyal Journey and Celestyal Discovery, which now operate year-round itineraries across the Greek Isles, Mediterranean, and Arabian Gulf.

Brandon Townsley, vice president and managing director, North America, at Celestyal, said: “We’re one of a few cruise lines that offer such rich earning opportunities on pre-departure extras, and we wanted to share this exciting news and make sure all our travel partners know about it. Travel planners can earn full commission across our extensive shore excursion program and a broad range of drink packages. Why not provide the best service you can to your customers, by offering these superb value add-ons, while earning some extra commission for your agency.”

 

