Celebrity Summit Starts Repositioning Cruises to Caribbean

After completing its summer deployment in Alaska, the Celebrity Summit is currently offering a series of repositioning voyages to the Caribbean.

Set to offer itineraries from Puerto Rico starting in mid-October, the Celebrity Cruises ship departed from Vancouver on Sep. 13, 2024.

Before starting a 15-night trans-Canal voyage, the ship sailed a six-night coastal cruise that linked Canada to Los Angeles. The one-way itinerary featured a stop in Victoria, as well as an overnight call in San Francisco.

After arriving at LA’s World Cruise Center on Sep. 19, the Celebrity Summit kicked off a two-week cruise to Fort Lauderdale. In addition to a full transit of the Panama Canal, the itinerary also includes ports of call in Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia and the Cayman Islands.

The ship then offers a repositioning cruise from Port Everglades to San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Oct. 4, 2024.

Sailing to the Eastern Caribbean, the eight-night voyage is scheduled to visit Grand Turk, St. Kitts, St. Lucia, Dominica and Antigua.

Upon arriving in its new homeport on Oct. 12, 2024, the Celebrity Summit is set to offer a series of seven-night cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean.

The program runs through early 2025 and features several destinations in the region, such as St. Maarten, Barbados and St. Lucia.

In late January, the vessel returns to Fort Lauderdale for a series of cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas that include various chartered themed sailings, including the 70s Rock and Romance Cruise, the Smooth Jazz Cruise and the Chris Botti at Sea Cruise.

Part of Celebrity Cruises’ Millennium class, the Celebrity Summit was built by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard and first entered service in November 2001.

In March 2019, the 2,216-guest ship underwent a major refurbishment as part of the company’s Revolution program.

The project included a complete redesign of staterooms and suites, as well as the addition of The Retreat for suite guests and the creation of reimagined restaurants, bars and lounges.