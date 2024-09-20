Celebration Key to Offer Unique Array of Activities

Set to debut in 2025 as Carnival Corporation’s third private island destination in the Bahamas, Celebration Key will offer a very different experience, said Carnival Cruise Line’s Chief Marketing Officer, Amy Martin Ziegenfuss.

Comparing the new destination with Half Moon Cay, she explained that Celebration Key is being designed to be different.

“Half Moon is beautiful and organic. It’s a pristine beach, very natural and kind of just gorgeous the way it is. A perfect place for a lazy beach day,” she said.

At Celebration Key, guests will be able to have a day at the beach too but will also have an array of activities and other experiences available, Ziegenfuss added.

“There really is something for everyone. We’ve really been thoughtful about that, knowing what our guests want,” she added during a travel agent event held in Chicago earlier this month.

Following passenger feedback, Carnival designed a destination that incorporates the biggest freshwater lagoon in the Caribbean, she added.

“It’s so big that we’ll have two sides to it. When you come off the ship, you go to the right for Starfish Lagoon, which is a family-friendly area with a splash pad, or to the left for Calypso Lagoon, which is more designed for adults.”

While families can visit both areas, depending on the age of their children, Calypso Lagoon will also offer an adults-only space, she added.

Other highlights are a retail area named Lokono Cove, Ziegenfuss said, as well as a private beach club.

“It will be a very exclusive, adults-only area. We’ll also have fantastic food there, with a full-service restaurant, and its own pool and beach access.”

Carnival has been working closely with the Bahamians to create experiences that value the local culture, she said.

“We just had a job fair there earlier this month to start filling positions and are working with Bahamian- and Caribbean-based food vendors to provide a local experience,” Ziegenfuss explained.

Local food trucks that are already operating in Freeport will also be part of the experience in Celebration Key, she added.