Celebration Key to Focus on Inclusive Experiences

Most of the experiences on Carnival Cruise Line’s new Celebration Key will come at no extra cost, said the company’s Chief Marketing Officer Amy Martin Ziegenfuss.

“We want to make sure that you can get off the ship and have an amazing day not expending anything extra,” she said during a travel advisor event held in Chicago earlier this month.

The new private destination in Grand Bahama will offer guests inclusive food for lunch, she said, noting that passengers will also be able to spend the day at Starfish and Calypso Lagoon without expending any extra.

“Obviously, if you want a cabana, that’s an opportunity, and you can pay some money for it,” Ziegenfuss continued, adding that loungers and shades will be available for free in both areas.

Celebration Key will offer a selection of cabanas, she explained, ranging from sunbeds to beachside villas and floating aquabanas.

“We also have some super villas and super cabanas that can hold eight to ten people and also come with some food and beverage,” she added.

Carnival is also offering an all-inclusive experience at the Pearl Cove Beach Club, an adults-only area within the new destination.

According to the company’s website, the private area will only be accessible for 18+ booked guests with wristbands.

A day pass for the space costs $179.99 per person and allows guests to take advantage of an array of amenities, including a full-service restaurant, an infinity pool, an exclusive beachfront and premium loungers.

The price also includes all-inclusive service with rum punch, draft domestic beer, house red and white wine, all well drinks, frozen strawberry daiquiris, and piña coladas, in addition to a premium lunch.

Set to open in July 2025, Celebration Key will be located near Freeport on Grand Bahama Island. Sailing from ten different homeports, 18 ships are set to make 500 calls at the new destination in its first year of operations.