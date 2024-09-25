Carnival Announces Dining and Beverage Options at Celebration Key

Carnival Cruise Line has unveiled its menu offerings for Celebration Key, set to open in July 2025 on Grand Bahama, according to a press release.

The destination will feature over 30 food and beverage outlets, including four full-service restaurants, a food hall, nine food trucks, five snack shacks, two counter-service kiosks and 12 bars. Guests can enjoy a variety of cuisines, including local Bahamian specialties, seafood and barbecue. Additionally, some outlets will provide complimentary lunch options as part of the “Island Eats” initiative.

“Great food and beverage options are essential to the Carnival experience, and we’ve designed Celebration Key with an array of dining opportunities, whether our guests want a casual snack, a quick meal or a full dining experience,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Just like there will be no shortage of ways to enjoy their day in paradise, there will also be something for everyone to eat and drink at Celebration Key.”

At Calypso Lagoon, Mingo’s Tropical Bar & Kitchen is a full-service restaurant named after The Bahamas’ national bird, the flamingo, offering waterfront dining. Mingo’s serves Bahamian favorites like fried fish and conch fritters, as well as burgers, seafood and tacos. The bar features frozen drinks and cocktails, while the nearby Mingo’s Express food truck provides a casual option for guests on the go, offering quick meals such as hamburgers and salads with self-ordering kiosks.

Also located at Calypso Lagoon is Surf N’ Sauce BBQ & Brews, which specializes in slow-smoked meats prepared in an outdoor smoker and served with a variety of sauces and sides.

At Starfish Lagoon, Gill’s Grill offers a family-friendly atmosphere with a focus on Caribbean seafood, including seafood baskets, local fish and lobster, along with chicken, burgers and kids’ meals. The Captain’s Galley Food Hall features five outlets serving a diverse range of options like burgers, hot dogs, fried chicken, pizza, Mediterranean bowls and tacos.